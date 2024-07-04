IFL Announces Week 16 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 16 of the 2024 IFL season. Arthur Jackson III (SD) is named Offensive Player of the Week, Dillion Winfrey (AZ) is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Ernesto Lacayo (DC) is named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Arthur Jackson III, WR, San Diego Strike Force

In a high-scoring affair featuring 100 points between the Strike Force and Wranglers, wide receiver Arthur Jackson III was a frequent visitor into the end zone. Jackson III ended Saturday night with 10 receptions for 147 yards and six touchdowns, taking the league lead in receiving touchdowns. This performance also ranks as the best single-game performance from a receiver in yards and touchdowns this season. Arthur Jackson III caught six of Nate Davis' seven touchdowns, earning him Week 16 Offensive Player of the Week.

Dillion Winfrey, DB, Arizona Rattlers

Facing the Barnstormers, defensive back Dillion Winfrey was all over the field on Saturday. Winfrey ended the game with a team lead in tackles with six-and-a-half, along with an interception returned 32 yards and two pass breakups. Holding Iowa to just eight second-half points, Dillion Winfrey's performance earned him Week 16 Defensive Player of the Week.

Ernesto Lacayo, K, Duke City Gladiators

In their win over the Tucson Sugar Skulls, Ernesto Lacayo was all over the scoring sheet. For the second time this season, Duke City left the game with a win, featuring a strong performance from the special teams unit. Lacayo was 4/5 on PATs, and 2/4 on field goals, adding a pair of deuces to his total on the night. Of the 44 points scored, Lacayo was responsible for 14 points, earning himself Week 16 Special Teams Player of the Week.

The 2024 IFL season continues, with Week 17 kicking off on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CT. All the Week 17 action can be streamed live on the IFL YouTube Channel.

