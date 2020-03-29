IceHogs Defenseman Ian McCoshen Answers Your Questions on Facebook Live on Tuesday

Log on to the Rockford IceHogs Facebook Fan Page for a LIVE fan question and answer session with IceHogs defenseman Ian McCoshen on Tuesday, Mar. 31 at 2:00 p.m. CT!

Visit the Facebook page here: Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs

McCoshen, 24, has eight points (two goals, six assists) in 56 games with the IceHogs this season. The Anaheim, California, native was acquired by the Chicago Blackhawks from the Florida Panthers on Oct. 22 and assigned to Rockford. He had four assists in seven games with the Panthers' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Selected by the Panthers in the second round (31st overall) of the 2013 National Hockey League Draft, McCoshen made his NHL debut and tallied an assist on April 6, 2017. He played a career-high 38 games during the 2017-18 season with the Panthers, tallying career best marks in goals (3) and points (4).

Overall, he combined for seven points (four goals, three assists) in 60 career NHL games with Florida and 30 points (four goals, 26 assists) in 115 career AHL games with the Thunderbirds.

