Ice Bears, Thunderbolts to Meet for President's Cup Championship
April 19, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Knoxville Ice Bears and the Evansville Thunderbolts will meet for the 2025 President's Cup Championship, with Game 1 set for Wednesday.
The sixth-seeded Ice Bears, who downed third-seeded Roanoke and fourth-seeded Birmingham to advance to the finals, are seeking their fifth SPHL championship. Evansville, which entered the playoffs as the seventh seed and upset second-seeded Huntsville and the regular season champion Peoria Rivermen, is making its first appearance in the President's Cup Finals.
#6 Knoxville Ice Bears vs. #7 Evansville Thunderbolts
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 23 at Knoxville - 7:05 pm
Game 2 - Thursday, April 24 at Evansville - 7:00 pm
Game 3 - Sunday, April 27 at Knoxville - 3:00 pm (if necessary)
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from April 19, 2025
- Ice Bears, Thunderbolts to Meet for President's Cup Championship - SPHL
- Thunderbolts Face Knoxville Ice Bears in President's Cup Final - Evansville Thunderbolts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.