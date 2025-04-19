Ice Bears, Thunderbolts to Meet for President's Cup Championship

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Knoxville Ice Bears and the Evansville Thunderbolts will meet for the 2025 President's Cup Championship, with Game 1 set for Wednesday.

The sixth-seeded Ice Bears, who downed third-seeded Roanoke and fourth-seeded Birmingham to advance to the finals, are seeking their fifth SPHL championship. Evansville, which entered the playoffs as the seventh seed and upset second-seeded Huntsville and the regular season champion Peoria Rivermen, is making its first appearance in the President's Cup Finals.

#6 Knoxville Ice Bears vs. #7 Evansville Thunderbolts

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 23 at Knoxville - 7:05 pm

Game 2 - Thursday, April 24 at Evansville - 7:00 pm

Game 3 - Sunday, April 27 at Knoxville - 3:00 pm (if necessary)

