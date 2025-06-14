IBL Report: June 14, 2025

June 14, 2025 - International Basketball League (IBL) News Release







Red Sox snap nine-game skid

GUELPH - Brantford snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 5-1 win on Saturday in Guelph. Red Sox starting pitcher Connor Irvine (1-1) was dominant on the mound, allowing a run on two hits over seven innings. He walked one and struck out six. At the plate, Andrew Savage went 3-for-4 with an RBI single. Christian Ortega had two hits, including an RBI single, and Ethan Paulos drove in the other run. Rene Tachioka added a pair of hits. Garrett Takamatsu drove in the Royals' run. Owen Newman (1-1) took the loss in relief, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits in three innings. He walked one and struck out one. Nelson Mercado pitched the first three innings and yielded an unearned run on one hit with two walks and a punchout. Brantford improved to 2-11, and Guelph dropped to 4-8 after its sixth straight loss.

Baycats come back to beat Jackfish

BARRIE - Noah Hull's sacrifice fly scored Tristan Clarke in the bottom of the 10th and gave Barrie a 8-7 comeback win over the first-place Welland Jackfish on Saturday at Athletic Kulture Stadium. Ryan Rijo went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for the Baycats (6-6), who scored three times in each of the seventh and eighth innings to erase a six-run deficit and send the game to extras. Nolan Machibroda and Adam Odd had two hits and an RBI apiece, Brandon Hernandez had two hits and two RBI, and Francisco Hernandez picked up three hits and scored. Barrie reliever Carlos Sano (2-0) tossed two shutout innings for the win. Frank Garces started and went six innings, giving up six runs on nine hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. For Welland (11-2), Matteo Porcellato went 3-for-3 with two RBI, Gianfranco Morello singled, doubled and drove in two, Jake Sanford had a pair of hits and an RBI, and Brandon Hupe singled home a run and added a sacrifice fly. Deivy Mendez (0-1) took the loss after giving up two runs on two hits over 2.1 innings. He fanned four and didn't issue a walk. Ben Abram started and struck out five over six one-run innings. He scattered seven hits and walked two.

Barnstormers win fifth straight

CHATHAM - Chatham-Kent stretched its win streak to an IBL best five games with a 3-2 home win on Saturday night over Hamilton. Trailing 2-1 in the fourth inning, Robert Mackie put the Barnstormers (7-5) ahead for good with a two-run blast. Mitsuki Fukuda and Spencer Morin each had a pair of hits, and starting pitcher Brock Whitson (2-1) fanned four over six innings for the win. He allowed two runs on seven hits and didn't issue a walk. Garret Day recorded the last four outs - two by strikeout - for his fourth save. Carlos Dominguez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single for the Cardinals (5-5). Brandon Nicoll singled twice and doubled, and Yolki Pena had two hits. Enrique Saldana (0-1) was charged with three runs on six hits over five innings for the loss. He walked one and struck out three.

FUTURE GAMES: Sunday, June 15 Guelph at Welland, 1:05 p.m. Hamilton at London, 1:05 p.m. Kitchener at Brantford, 2 p.m. Chatham-Kent at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17 London at Chatham-Kent, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18 Kitchener at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 19 Hamilton at Kitchener, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 20 Toronto at Brantford, 7:15 p.m. Barrie at Chatham-Kent, 7:35 p.m. Kitchener at Hamilton, 7:35 p.m. Welland at London, 7:35 p.m.







