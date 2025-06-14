IBL Report: June 13, 2025

June 14, 2025 - International Basketball League (IBL) News Release







Majors take down Panthers

LONDON - London scored five runs in the first inning and didn't look back in an 8-1 win over Kitchener on Friday at Labatt Park. Byron Reichstein went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and three-run home run for the Majors (9-4). Brad Verhoeven singled, doubled and drove in two, Tucker Zdunich and Eduardo De Oleo each had three hits and scored twice, and Champ Garner had two RBI. Majors' starting pitcher Travis Keys (3-0) went six innings and gave up a run on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts. For Kitchener (5-7), Yordan Manduley, Yosvani Penalver, Nicolas KyRose and Klaus Aplevich all had two hits. Trent Lawson had an RBI single. Evan Elliott (1-1) allowed eight runs on 12 hits in six innings. He walked four and fanned five.

Cards score late in win over Leafs

HAMILTON - Brandon Nicoll's two-run home run in the seventh inning broke a tie game and gave Hamilton a 3-1 win over Toronto on Friday at Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium. Yolki Pena went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Hamilton relief pitcher Corben Peters (2-0) struck out one in a scoreless seventh to earn the win. Cardinals starting pitcher Owen Boon struck out 10 over six innings. He gave up a run on three hits and three walks. Fernando Rodney struck out two in the ninth to earn his third save as Hamilton improved to 5-4. For Toronto (6-7), Rando Moreno drove in a run. Ryan Dos Santos singled and scored. Sam Spencer (0-1) took the loss on the mound. He allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one in two innings of relief. Wilgenis Alvarado struck out 11 over six innings. He gave up a run on four hits and three walks. FUTURE GAMES: Saturday, June 14 Brantford at Guelph, 1 p.m. Welland at Barrie, 4:05 p.m. Hamilton at Chatham-Kent, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 15 Guelph at Welland, 1:05 p.m. Hamilton at London, 1:05 p.m. Kitchener at Brantford, 2 p.m. Chatham-Kent at Toronto, 2 p.m.







