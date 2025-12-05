Hyperice Named Official Recovery Partner of LOVB Pro and LOVB Clubs

Published on December 5, 2025 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







League One Volleyball (LOVB) today announced that Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand whose mission is to help everyone on earth move and live better, will become an official partner of LOVB Pro and LOVB Clubs for the 2026 season. With a shared focus on community, the new partnership will span the entire LOVB ecosystem and will support not only the most elite athletes, but will also empower youth players with proper training and recovery tools.

"As a high-performance wellness brand, partnering across LOVB's youth-to-pro ecosystem was a natural fit," said Steph Smith, VP of Marketing at Hyperice. "Hyperice is designed for all athletes, from the emerging to the elite, and we're excited to help LOVB players unlock the best version of themselves by prioritizing warm up and recovery."

The partnership will feature a number of activations across LOVB's ecosystem. At the club level, Hyperice products, including the Normatec compression, Hypervolt massage guns, Venom heated wearables and more, will be integrated into recovery rooms and featured at LOVB-owned tournaments, along with special offers for LOVB Club families. At the pro level, Hyperice technology will be available to all athletes, with additional exposure through WAT integration and offers for LOVB fans through the LOVB Pro Insider newsletter and other channels.

"Hyperice works with some of the world's top performers, and as we set out to make women's volleyball the next major league, this partnership is a powerful addition to our ecosystem," said Michelle McGoldrick, Chief Business Officer at LOVB. "Our athletes are at the center of every decision we make, and we look forward to working with Hyperice, a brand that shares our dedication to long-term performance and wellness."

LOVB pro features athletes with 23 Olympic medals, 101 All-American honors, and multiple NCAA championships across LOVB pro teams. On the youth side, LOVB's network includes more than 22,000 athletes, 3,500 coaches, 2,000 teams, and 92 locations across 28 states.







League One Volleyball Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.