Huskies Announce Coaches for 2024 Season

December 7, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







As we approach 2024, and the Duluth Huskies 21st baseball season, we are ecstatic to announce the return of our powerhouse coaches: Marcus Pointer, Head Coach/Field Manager, and Jake Pashby, Assistant Coach. Brace yourselves for a season fueled by wisdom, inspired plays, and epic victories!

Marcus Pointer, a native of Pacifica, CA., is entering his sixth year with the Duluth Huskies. With a successful collegiate baseball career while attending Skyline Junior College in San Bruno, CA. Pointer had won 21 games in two seasons achieving 1st team All-Conference unanimous Pitcher-of-the-year and 1st team All-American. Afterwards, he became the pitching coach for the Orange County Riptide, leading the team to the 2017 Championships. Currently the Head Coach and Pitching Coach at Skyline, he has has a number of his players all-league pitchers and top prospects from over 100 different colleges across the NCAA, NAIA, and Junior College levels. Including almost 50 of his players selected for the annual Major League Draft and numerous others sign professionally.

Jake Pashby, a native of Daly City, CA., has been with the Duluth Huskies for three years now. Starting out as a SACH (scouting, analytics, coaching, hybrid) Intern, he will be entering his second year as Assistant Coach. Along with coaching for the Huskies in the Northwoods League, Pashby is the Catching Coach for the Skyline Junior College Trojans, with Coach Pointer.

