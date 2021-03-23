Huntsville's Tyler Piacentini Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Tyler Piacentini of the Huntsville Havoc has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for March 15-21.

Piacentini scored three goals, including one game-winner, added an assist and was +3 as Huntsville swept a pair of games from first place Macon.

On Friday, the South Weymouth, MA native scored two goals, including the game-winner in the seventh round of the shootout, as Huntsville edged Macon 5-4. The following night, Piacentini scored into the empty net to clinch the Havoc's 4-1 win over the Mayhem.

Now in his fourth season with Huntsville, Piacentini ranks second in the SPHL in scoring (23 points) and is tied for third in goals with 10. Prior to turning pro, Piacentini played four years at Norwich University, where he was a two-time captain and helped the Cadets capture the 2017 NCAA Division III Ice Hockey National Championship as a senior.

Also nominated: Zach Quinn, Birmingham (0-1-2, 2.54 gaa, 0.927 save%), Jacob Benson, Knoxville (3 gp, 3g, gwg), Logan Coomes, Macon (3 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg) and Jack Berry, Pensacola (1-0-0, 1.85 gaa, 0.933 save%)

