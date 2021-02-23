Huntsville's Matthew Barnaby Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Matthew Barnaby of the Huntsville Havoc has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for February 15-21.

In his only game of the week, Barnaby recorded his second career professional hat trick, added an assist and was +4 as he led Huntsville to a 6-3 road win over Pensacola on Sunday. Barnaby recorded all three of his goals in a six-minute span of the second period, as the Havoc scored six goals in a period for the second time this month (February 5 vs. Birmingham).

Now in his second professional season after spending the 2019-2020 season with Evansville and recording 14 goals and 20 assists in 44 games, the Buffalo, NY native signed with the Havoc after the Thunderbolts were un- able to play due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Barnaby, who has 13 points in his last seven games (7g, 6a), is currently tied for second in the SPHL in goals (7) and tied for fifth in points (14).

Also nominated: Logan Nelson, Birmingham (2 gp, 1g, 2a), Peter Di Salvo, Knoxville (1-1-1, 1.65 gaa, 0.951 save%), Ray Brice, Macon (3 gp, 2g, 1a, 2 shg, gwg) and Garrett Milan, Pensacola (3 gp, 3g, shg, gwg)

