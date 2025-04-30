How the USL Is Helping Clubs Create Player Development Pathways into the Pro Ranks: USL All Access

April 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Liam O'Connell, the Technical Director of the USL's Men's Pathway, for an in-depth discussion on the ways the USL is helping clubs build development pathways that fit their aspirations at all levels, the successes USL Academy has helped achieve in sending players into the professional ranks, and how the league's coaching initiatives are building new pathways for current and former players to stay in the game after their playing days conclude. Watts and Kerr also dig into the results from the opening round of the USL Jägermeister Cup, including a key number that's been central to Detroit City's success over the course of the current campaign, and why they were dazzled by the debut for Hartford Athletic of Jack Panayotou and dismayed by his second yellow card. There's also a look ahead to this Sunday's showdown on CBS Sports Network as Oakland Roots SC and Sacramento Republic FC renew their rivalry at the historic Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.