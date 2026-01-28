Houston Takes on Atlanta to Kick off Week 4

LOVB Houston - LOVB Atlanta

Tune in today, January 28 on USA Network at 8:00 PM (ET)

Week 4 kicks off in the Peach State as LOVB Atlanta looks to defend home court against LOVB Houston. In Week 3, LOVB Houston claimed their first victory of the season over defending champions LOVB Austin. Meanwhile, LOVB Atlanta's match was postponed due to inclement weather. This matchup features the league's top two leaders in both points and kills per set - expect an offensive slugfest at the opposite position. Can LOVB Atlanta's strong service game slow down the momentum of LOVB Houston?

Players to watch:

Jordan Thompson led all players with 21 points as she helped LOVB Houston sweep Texas rival LOVB Austin.

LOVB Atlanta's Tessa Grubbs currently ranks second in the league in both points and kills per set.

LOVB Austin - LOVB Salt Lake

Tune in Thursday, January 29 on ESPN+ at 9:00 PM (ET)

In the second match of Week 3, LOVB Austin will travel to Utah for a matchup with LOVB Salt Lake. This will be the first battle of the season between these two squads. Last week, LOVB Austin went 1-1, handing LOVB Madison its first loss of the season before falling to LOVB Houston in the Texas Showdown. LOVB Salt Lake won back-to-back matches against Houston and Madison to claim first place in the league standings. Can LOVB Austin's strong block hold off LOVB Salt Lake's potent offense?

Players to watch:

Claire Hoffman had an other-worldy match for LOVB Salt Lake, posting 17 points and hitting .636 in her team's sweep against LOVB Houston. She also currently leads the entire league in good pass percentage.

LOVB Austin's Madisen Skinner led all players in the match with 27 points in the five-set victory over LOVB Madison.

LOVB Madison - LOVB Nebraska

Tune in Friday, January 30 on ESPN+ at 8:00 PM (ET)

The third match of the week will be a rematch from Week 2, this time LOVB Madison will travel to Omaha to take on LOVB Nebraska. In their previous matchup on January 16, LOVB Madison was able to win 3-1 behind three different players that posted double-digit points. Despite the loss, LOVB Nebraska was able to rebound two days later to take down LOVB Atlanta in a sweep. Can Nebraska defend home court and get their revenge against Madison?

Players to watch:

Gong Xiangyu posted 13 points, hitting .417 for LOVB Madison in the five-set thriller against LOVB Salt Lake.

LOVB Nebraska's Emily Thater is currently tied for first in the league in blocks per set.

LOVB Atlanta - LOVB Salt Lake

Tune in Saturday, January 31 on Victory+ at 9:00 PM (ET)

The fourth match of the week will see LOVB Atlanta take on LOVB Salt Lake. This will be the first match up between these two teams in Season 2. LOVB Atlanta will look for a win against the top team in the LOVB Standings. LOVB Salt Lake will look to improve their record and hold on to first place behind their two-time Olympic medalist setter, Jordyn Poulter. LOVB Atlanta currently leads the league in digs per set while LOVB Salt Lake leads the league in both points and kills per set.

Players to watch:

Atlanta setter Rachel Fairbanks currently ranks second in the league in assists per set.

LOVB Salt Lake's Jordyn Poulter claimed both the Offensive & Defensive Player of the Week awards for her incredible performance in Week 3. This is the first time in LOVB history that a player has claimed both awards in the same week.

LOVB Austin - LOVB Nebraska

Tune in Sunday, February 1 on ESPN+ at 4:00 PM (ET)

The fifth match of the week will be another rematch of the 2025 LOVB Championship: LOVB Austin vs LOVB Nebraska. In this year's First Serve, Austin won an epic five-set showdown against Nebraska. So far this season, LOVB Austin ranks second in the league in digs per set, LOVB Nebraska ranks second in the league in blocks per set. Which team's defensive might will lead them to victory?

Players to watch:

LOVB Austin's Logan Eggleston led her team with 10 points, hitting .333 against LOVB Houston.

Ana Carolina da Silva is currently tied for first in the league in blocks per set for LOVB Nebraska.

LOVB Madison - LOVB Houston

Tune in Sunday, February 1 on ESPN2 at 6:30 PM (ET)

The final match of the week will be the battle of the blue: LOVB Madison heads down to Texas to take on LOVB Houston. These teams have not yet faced each other this season, and this will be the second match of the week for both squads. Madison will look to rebound after back-to-back five-set losses in Week 3; Houston will look for more production across their offense to win once again. Who will win the final match of Week 4?

Players to watch:

Temi Thomas-Ailara scored 25 points for LOVB Madison in last week's five-set battle with LOVB Austin.

LOVB Houston's Amber Igiede hit a blistering .818, with nine kills on 11 swings to help her team win their first match of the season against LOVB Austin.







