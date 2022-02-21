Hooks Host Islanders in April 6 Exhibition

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are set to meet in a Wednesday, April 6 friendly at Whataburger Field.

The exhibition game, presented by KRIS 6, begins at 6:35 PM, with ballpark gates opening at 5:35.

Priced from $7 to $15, tickets are on sale now at cchooks.com. Order by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665). Youth, seniors, military members, and TAMUCC faculty and students are eligible for a $2 discount. Exhibition game tickets are included in Hooks Diamond Season Member and Partner plans.

This marks the second meeting between the Hooks and Islanders at Whataburger Field. Employing wooden bats, A&M-Corpus Christi lost a 7-3 decision to the Double-A Astros on April 3, 2013. George Springer led the charge for the Hooks that night, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Springer, the three-time American League All-Star and 2017 World Series MVP, clubbed a mammoth home run to left field.

Following the April 6 exhibition, the Hooks officially begin their 17th season of play on Friday, April 8 at Whataburger Field as the San Antonio Missions, Double-A club of the San Diego Padres, visit Corpus Christi.

Hooks single-game tickets, including Opening Night, are available for purchase at cchooks.com.

A&M-Corpus Christi plays hosts to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns this Tuesday night (6:35 PM) and Wednesday afternoon (4:05 PM) at Whataburger Field. Click Here for series passes and individual tickets.

Islanders Baseball opened its season last weekend by taking two of three games at UT-Arlington.

