Hoffman, Gong Earn Player of the Week Honors

Published on March 16, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOS ANGELES, Calif. - After setting numerous season highs, Claire Hoffman and Gong Xiangyu have been named League One Volleyball's Players of the Week for Week 10.

Offensive Player of the Week: Claire Hoffman, Outside Hitter, LOVB Salt Lake

In perhaps her best attacking match of the season, Hoffman tallied 23 kills on a .524 attack percentage as LOVB Salt Lake downed LOVB Nebraska in five sets Saturday. Her 23 kills and 23 points were season bests, and it's her second-best efficiency mark. She also passed 14 of 19 times in system for a .737 in-system pass percentage.

A native of Pleasant Hill, Oregon, Hoffman is experiencing a breakout 2026 season as she's second on Salt Lake and seventh in the league with 175 points and 152 kills and third with a .605 in-system percentage.

This is her first LOVB weekly honor and the sixth overall this year for LOVB Salt Lake.

Defensive Player of the Week: Gong Xiangyu, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Madison

Gong was again a defensive force for LOVB Madison last week, making 26 digs on 29 attempts for a .897 dig percentage over two matches. She created attacks on 83% of her digs while adding three blocks and eight positive touches as Madison went 1-1 on the week. During Sunday's four-set win against Austin, Gong was perfect defensively, making a season-high 22 digs without missing an attempt. She also added 14 kills on a .481 efficiency mark.

This is the second Defensive Player of the Week award for Gong. The Lianyungang, China, native is tied for second on LOVB Madison with 137 digs on the year and third with 17 blocks.

Madison athletes have earned six Player of the Week honors so far this season.

Entering a three-week sprint towards the postseason, League One Volleyball resumes Wednesday, March 18 when LOVB Nebraska hosts LOVB Atlanta at 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern. That contest will be broadcast nationally on USA Network.

Offensive Player of the Week

March 9: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

March 2: Anne Buijs, Outside Hitter, LOVB Nebraska

February 25: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

February 16: Onye Ofoegbu, Middle Blocker, LOVB Atlanta

February 9: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Callie Schwarzenbach, Middle Blocker, LOVB Madison

January 12: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week

March 9: Lauren Carlini, Setter, LOVB Madison

March 2: Piyanut Pannoy, Libero, LOVB Atlanta

February 25: Lauren Carlini, Setter, LOVB Madison

February 16: Lauren Briseño, Libero, LOVB Houston

February 9: Manami Kojima, LIbero, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Ana Carolina da Silva, Middle Blocker, LOVB Nebraska

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Gong Xiangyu, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Madison

January 12: Kotoe Inoue, Libero, LOVB Austin







League One Volleyball Stories from March 16, 2026

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