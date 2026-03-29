Hits, Drills and Statements Made: CFL Combine Day 2

Published on March 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Day 2 at the Canadian Football League Combine brings the heat. Pads are on, contact is live, and prospects show who's ready for the next level. Watch the top moments, biggest hits, and standout performances.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 28, 2026

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