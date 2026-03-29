CFL Canadian Football League

Hits, Drills and Statements Made: CFL Combine Day 2

Published on March 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Day 2 at the Canadian Football League Combine brings the heat. Pads are on, contact is live, and prospects show who's ready for the next level. Watch the top moments, biggest hits, and standout performances.

Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from March 28, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central