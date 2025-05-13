HIGHLIGHTS: New England vs Chicago
May 13, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
New England Free Jacks YouTube Video
New England Free Jacks face Chicago Hounds in Week 13 of MLR's 2025 season.
For the latest in MLR, remember to hit subscribe!
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby
For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹
Major League Rugby Stories from May 13, 2025
- First XV: WK13: 2025 - MLR
- Seattle Seawolves Grind out Thrilling Road Win over #1 Team - Seattle Seawolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Free Jacks Stories
- Jed Melvin Recounts Championship Final Glory and Returning to New England
- 'I Would Not be Shocked' - Wayne Van Der Bank on Free Jacks Three-Peat Credentials
- Reece MacDonald Named Major League Rugby Back of the Year
- Junior Gafa Named 2024 Major League Rugby Rookie of the Year
- Scott Mathie Named 2024 Major League Rugby Coach of the Year