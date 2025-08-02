CPL Forge FC

HIGHLIGHTS: Forge FC vs. Valour FC: August 2, 2025

August 2, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video


-- : OneSoccer

Check out the Forge FC Statistics



Canadian Premier League Stories from August 2, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central