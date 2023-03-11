High School Baseball Series Games Scheduled for March 11 Canceled
March 11, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
The Tulsa Drillers have announced that both High School Baseball Series games scheduled for today, March 11, between Oologah vs. Catoosa and Catoosa vs. Edison Prep have been canceled. The cancellations are due to wet infield conditions at ONEOK Field. The Drillers and the high schools will attempt to reschedule the games, and an announcement will come at a later date.
