Herd Battle Past Deep Dish 7-3

In another installment of the NERDS Herd and Chicago Deep Dish rivalry, the two teams faced off for the fourth time this season. In their last matchup on Tuesday night, the Deep Dish won 4-0 backed by a strong pitching performance from Austin Shea and the bullpen. From the beginning, the two teams were fired up from first pitch.

In the first inning, the Herd at the plate took their walks and used two strike hitting to take the lead early. Hayden Cantrelle led off the inning, and scored on a wild pitch. Kevin Watson hit a ground ball to the right side to drive in another Herd runner. Caeden Harris, with the only hit of the inning, singled to make the score 3-0.

In the bottom of the 4th, the Deep Dish had their first chance to score with bases loaded and one out. Power hitter Peyton Issacson hit a deep single to center to drive a run. A throwing error by the Deep Dish allowed two runs to score.

The NERDS Herd responded in the bottom half by putting up a two spot. The inning started with two hit batters, and a wild pitch immediately put runners in scoring position. Matt McGarry made the Deep Dish pay with a 2-RBI single into left field. The Herd recaptured the lead at 5-3 after the fourth.

It was a while until the next runs crossed the plate, but it came with a power swing from Kevin Watson. With two outs in the 7th inning, Watson scorched a ball into the gap past both outfields to score two runs. The next batter struck out, but the damage was done as the Herd's lead grew to 7-3.

The next games of the City of Champion's Cup are at 12:05pm and 6:05. The afternoon game will be between Deep Dish and Joliet Slammers. Game evening will be between NERDS Herd and the Tully Monsters.

Box Score Recap:

Deep Dish - 3 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 5 runners left on base

NERDS Herd - 7 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 8 runners left on base

WP - Pete Hamot

LP - Christian Griffin

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Pete Hamot, 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 6 K.

