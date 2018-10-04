Heat to Suspend Operations

October 4, 2018 - Great West League (GWL) - Chico Heat News Release





CHICO, CA: The Great West League announced this morning that it is suspending operations effective immediately. Therefore, the Chico Heat will not be playing summer baseball in 2019.

The Heat ownership and management team would like to thank Chico State University, Chico State Research Foundation, Chico State Athletic Department, Chico State Facilities & Management, and the CSUC Police Department who all played an instrumental role in bringing the Heat back to Chico. The entire community should be proud of what our team accomplished because it truly was our collective effort.

We also could not have accomplished all that we did over the past three seasons without the support of our sponsors, fans, host families, coaches, and especially our employees.

In, particular, our manager Fred Ludwig and his coaching staff. Fred was relentless in finding excellent young men both on and off-the-field. Players proud to represent Chico and Butte County.

We would also like to acknowledge Golden Valley Bank for their spectacular "Fireworks", KPAY'S exciting & professional play-by-play, and the "Enterprise-Record" for keeping the Heat in the news.

While there will be no more summer collegiate baseball played in Chico, we are hopeful that our host families developed a bond with our players that will become life-long friendships.

We also hope that the nights spent with friends and family will forever be etched in our fans' memories.

The Heat will be having a going out of business sale on merchandise daily and from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm (except for Sunday) at the administrative offices. An equipment sale will be held on Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

• Discuss this story on the Great West League message board...





Great West League Stories from October 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.