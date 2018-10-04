Great West League Suspending Operations

Portland, Oregon: The Great West League announced today that it is suspending operations for the upcoming 2019 season. The announcement was made by Great West League Commissioner Ken Wilson, on behalf of the league Board of Directors.

"This was not an easy decision, but after deep consideration, evaluation and introspection, we have elected to suspend operations for the upcoming season," said Wilson.

The idea for the league was born in 2013 and play began in 2016. The Great West League has been committed to operating a summer collegiate wood bat league that was dedicated to developing ballplayers and promoting the sport of baseball while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

The league operated franchises in Chico (CA), Klamath Falls (OR), Lincoln (CA), Lodi (CA), Marysville (CA), Medford (OR), Portland (OR), Sacramento (CA) and San Francisco/Alameda (CA), drawing nearly 540,000 fans over the past three seasons.

"While it is unfortunate that the Great West League will not return in 2019, we are extremely grateful to everyone who has invested their time, support, and made significant financial and emotional commitments to the league over the past three seasons," added Wilson. "We are also grateful to the hundreds of outstanding student athletes and dedicated coaches who have competed in the league, many of whom have gone on to professional careers and completed their degrees."

Several teams are expected to play an independent schedule in 2019, while some have expressed a desire to join other summer collegiate leagues.

The Great West League is one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America, providing a professional, minor league-like atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

