Head to Head: Wayne Van Der Bank vs Divan Rossouw

Published on May 3, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







There are games within games at Veterans Memorial Stadium today, and the center channel is one worth watching closely. Wayne van der Bank leads New England out as captain. Divan Rossouw pulls on the thirteen jersey for a Seattle side that has been searching for answers since their 59-22 defeat in Chicago last week. Two of the better midfielders in this league, on opposite sides of a fixture that neither team can really afford to lose.

Van der Bank's journey to this moment is not straightforward. He came over from South Africa - Golden Lions and Pumas - joined New England in 2022, and has since become one of the defining players of the three-peat era. The 2024 season was something close to perfection for him personally: ten tries, and a clean sweep of the major individual awards - Player of the Year, Players' Player, Supporters' Player. All three. In a single season. It is the kind of year most professionals never get anywhere near.

Last season was harder. He played, contributed, won another championship, but the fireworks were elsewhere. That is the nature of team sport - not every year is the one where everything clicks at once. What matters is that he kept showing up. Two tries already in 2026, the armband on his arm today, and the look of a player who has remembered what he is capable of.

Rossouw's path here runs through Windhoek, through the Blue Bulls Academy, through Super Rugby with the Bulls and the URC with the Lions, and eventually to Seattle, where he has found a home that suits him. Last season was the best of his career. Eight tries, named in the MLR Dream Team, Coaches' Player of the Year at Seattle. He represents Namibia at Test level, played in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and carries that international experience into every MLR game he plays. You can see it in how he runs lines, how he hits gaps, how composed he stays when things get physical.

New England has not lost many games at home recently - fifteen wins from their last seventeen here. Seattle, for their part, has found its way difficult for some time now. The head-to-head record between these clubs tilts toward the Free Jacks, and the last time they met here, New England came from behind to win comfortably in the second half. That game mattered. This one matters more, for both sides, given where the season currently stands.

Van der Bank has three championship medals. He was on the field for the 2024 final when New England beat Seattle in San Diego. Rossouw was on the other side of that result. These things stay with you. They do not define what happens today, but they inform it - the way shared history always does between players who have been in the same big moments from different angles.

The Coffee Cup is the prize today. A rivalry, and for two teams sitting at the wrong end of the table, the kind of game that can either steady a season or sink it. Van der Bank and Rossouw have both been through enough in this league to understand exactly what that means.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 3, 2026

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