Head to Head: Nathan Den Hoedt vs Rick Rose

Published on May 3, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







The lock battle at SeatGeek Stadium for Sunday Night Rugby is one of the more compelling individual matchups on the Sunday card, not because the numbers demand it, but because of what the two players on either side of it represent. Nathan den Hoedt is everything that Rick Rose is working toward. Rose, at 24, is everything that Den Hoedt once was: a young lock with a big reputation and a point to prove at the top level. The gap between those two moments is roughly five years of hard work and hard rugby. Today, they share the same pitch.

Den Hoedt's journey to this point has covered more ground than most. The Brisbane native came through the Randwick club system and the NSW Country Eagles before making the move to the United States, joining the LA Giltinis ahead of their inaugural MLR season in 2021. He won a championship that year. From there he moved to Houston, where he eventually became club captain, before signing with Chicago this season. Seventy-seven MLR appearances across four clubs, eight tries, a championship medal and a 2025 All-MLR First XV selection. That is a career that has earned its credibility the slow way.

His 2026 has started quietly and efficiently. Three games, 199 minutes, a try against New England in Week 4. The numbers from a lock forward are never the headline - the work Den Hoedt does at the lineout, in the ruck, and in the defensive line does not show up in a stat table the way a wing's does. But Chicago's perfect record through four rounds - twenty points from twenty, the only unbeaten side in MLR - has been built in part on the kind of forward platform that players like den Hoedt provide.

Rose arrived at Old Glory in November after two seasons with Miami, where he was drafted first overall in the 2023 MLR Collegiate Draft out of St. Bonaventure University in Ohio. He is 6'7", 24 years old, and in only his second MLR season. His debut for Old Glory in Week 2 earned him a place in the MLR Team of the Week - 21 tackles, eight lineout wins, 19 rucks in a single game. He was in the Team of the Week again in Round 3. He has started every game since. He has yet to score a try in the MLR, but the coaches around the league are already paying attention.

The stat table is a limited lens for the two-second rows. What it does not capture is Rose's 66 tackles across four games this season - a remarkable return for a player still finding his feet at this level - or the lineout work that has made him Old Glory's most consistent set-piece performer since he arrived. Den Hoedt's 27 tackles from three games tells a similar story about a forward who gets through the defensive work without drawing attention to himself.

The context around both players matters today. Chicago are the form team in MLR, unbeaten and scoring at a rate that no one else in the league has matched. Old Glory comes here having lost their last two, needing a result to stay in touch with the playoff picture. Den Hoedt is playing within a system that is functioning beautifully. Rose is playing for a team that needs something to change.

That kind of pressure tends to surface the best and worst in young players. Rose has handled the early weeks of 2026 with a composure that his age does not suggest. Den Hoedt has been around long enough to know exactly how these games can turn. For a player drafted first overall and still waiting for his first MLR try, a performance against the league leaders today would say something significant about where his career is heading.

Two locks. Very different chapters of the same story. Ninety minutes to find out which one writes the better line today.

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