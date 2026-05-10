Head to Head: Brock Webster vs Julian Roberts

Published on May 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Chicago Hounds vs Anthem RC | Week 7 | Sunday Night Rugby | SeatGeek Stadium

Sunday Night Rugby has a way of finding the stories worth telling. This week, I found two of them, wearing number 15, on opposite sides of the field, with very different things to prove.

Brock Webster, a Canadian fullback, spent last season at New England, winning a third consecutive championship, before crossing the league to join Chicago in the offseason. He walked into a team already in motion, slotted straight in, and has barely put a foot wrong. Three tries, 313 meters made, 11 clean breaks, the most of any player in MLR this season, and eight offloads from the back field. Webster is not a fullback who waits for the game to come to him. He finds it, accelerates into it, and more often than not comes out the other side with the ball still in hand. On a Chicago team that leads the league in offloads and try assists, he is the last line of attack as much as the last line of defense.

Julian Roberts arrives at SeatGeek carrying a different kind of momentum. The former NOLA wing joined Anthem in the offseason and has been one of the most electric players in the competition since. Twenty-six defenders beaten, more than any other player in MLR, 329 meters made from 47 carries, and 10 clean breaks, tied second in the league. Roberts doesn't just beat defenders. He dismantles them, in bunches, on a side that doesn't always give him a perfect ball. Anthem's attack isn't built on the same structural dominance as Chicago's, which makes what Roberts produces even more remarkable. He finds space that isn't there and makes it matter.

The contrast between them is what makes this matchup so compelling. Webster has the platform, a perfect-record team, the league's best set piece, and a forward pack that creates front-foot ball almost at will. Roberts has the raw, direct instinct, capable of turning a single touch into a crisis for any defense in the league. Webster wins with volume and precision. Roberts wins with moments.

There's a history angle worth noting, too. Webster was part of the New England machinery that has defined this league for three seasons. He won from within a system. Now he's trying to prove he can anchor one himself. Roberts has never had that kind of system around him, not at NOLA, not yet at Anthem, and yet the numbers suggest he may be the most naturally gifted back-three player in the competition regardless.

It is also worth remembering what this night means for Anthem. Sunday Night Rugby on ESPN2 is the league's biggest domestic stage. Anthem has never been here before. For a club built from scratch, two seasons of winless rugby behind them and genuine belief ahead of them, this is the moment the "Future Starts Here" identity either gets tested or gets earned. Roberts has been their most consistent answer all season to the question of what Anthem's attack actually looks like at its best.

Webster will want to remind everyone why Chicago is unbeaten. Roberts will want to remind everyone he belongs on the biggest stage. On Sunday night in Bridgeview, they both get their chance.

The Sunday Night Rugby Pregame Show Begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

R. North







Major League Rugby Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.