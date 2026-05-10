Cory Daniel vs Paddy Ryan

Published on May 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Old Glory DC vs Seattle Seawolves | Week 7 | George Mason Stadium

There's a certain kind of rugby player who never makes the highlight reel but wins you matches anyway. The type who's already at the breakdown before the ball carrier hits the ground. The type who makes thirteen tackles, and you only notice because the opposition didn't score. Old Glory's Cory Daniel and Seattle's Paddy Ryan are both that type, and on Sunday at George Mason Stadium, they'll spend 80 minutes trying to outwork each other in the spaces most fans never watch.

Daniel is Old Glory's engine. The USA international flanker has made 83 tackles through six matches this season, the kind of number that tells you he's not picking his moments; he's everywhere, all the time. He's also crossing the gainline with purpose, 46 carries deep into the season with six defenders beaten, and he's already crossed the try line twice. For a side that has struggled for consistency, two wins, three losses, and back-to-back defeats heading into this one, Daniel is the constant. When Old Glory needs someone to set the tone, he's the one setting it.

Ryan tells a different story. The Seattle openside arrived from San Diego this offseason and has been one of the most complete back row performers in the league since day one. Fifty-seven carries, more than any other flanker in MLR, with 19 defenders beaten, a number that puts him among the most dangerous ball-carriers at the breakdown in the competition. He's also a genuine nuisance at the turnover; three jackals won on a Seattle side that recorded its best result of the season last weekend, a bonus-point win over the three-time champions at Veterans Memorial Stadium. That victory, their 73rd in MLR history, making them the most successful franchise in the competition's existence, gives Seattle confidence and momentum that Old Glory will have to match from the first whistle.

The subplot here is what both teams need from this match. Old Glory is 2-3 and hasn't won since Week 4 against Chicago. They're at home, it's Mother's Day weekend, and the George Mason Stadium faithful need a reason to believe the season still has somewhere to go. Simon Cross's side has the defensive record to compete; they've conceded the joint fewest tries in the league alongside Chicago, but they need to be sharper with the ball in hand. Daniel's carrying and breakdown work will be central to whether they can create enough front-foot possession to trouble a Seattle side that finally looks like themselves.

Seattle, meanwhile, is chasing something bigger than three points. After a slow start, three losses from four after an opening day win, Allen Clarke's side have rediscovered their identity. The scrum is functioning, the back row is carrying hard, and Ryan is at the heart of it. If he can outwork Daniel at the breakdown and give Seattle quick, clean ball, the Seawolves have the attacking weapons across the park to make Old Glory pay.

Two captains of their countries. Two players who thrive in the contest most fans overlook. On Sunday afternoon in Fairfax, the match within the match could well decide the match itself.

R. North







Major League Rugby Stories from May 10, 2026

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