Hartford Athletic vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

Danny Barrera notched the second two-goal game of his career as Hartford Athletic earned a 4-3 victory against North Carolina FC at Trinity Health Stadium in a contest in which the hosts scored the opening four goals before holding off a dramatic three-goal rally by NCFC.

