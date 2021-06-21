Harrison Earns Low-A West Pitcher of the Week Honors: Giants

June 21, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - San Jose Giants starting pitcher Kyle Harrison was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the Low-A West Pitcher of the Week after his dominant performance in Modesto on June 18. Harrison becomes the third San Jose Giant to earn Low-A West honors, joining fellow starting pitcher Wil Jensen and third baseman Casey Schmitt.

Harrison, a left-hander drafted in the 3rd Round by the San Francisco Giants out of nearby De La Salle High School, has been a key piece of the Giants rotation all year as his 57 strikeouts in just 32.2 IP ranks third in all of Low-A West. He continued to flash his strong repertoire in Modesto (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO), leaving the game with a 1-0 lead before the Nuts eventually claimed victory in the bottom of the 9th inning.

The San Jose Giants will return to full capacity at Excite Ballpark starting tomorrow, June 22 against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. For more information on single game tickets, ticket packages and group reservations for the season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.