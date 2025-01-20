Hancock, Wong-Orantes Named LOVB Players of the Week

After standout performances on January 18, Micha Hancock and Justine Wong-Orantes have been named League One Volleyball Players of the Week for week two of LOVB's inaugural pro season.

Offensive Player of the Week: Micha Hancock

LOVB Houston Volleyball Founding Athlete Micha Hancock set the tone early Saturday as Houston downed LOVB Salt Lake in four sets. Micha set her squad to a .348 hitting efficiency and a 42% kill percentage, dishing out 40 assists and adding 12 digs. Her tough serving put Salt Lake on the back foot early as she ripped four service aces in the match's first five points.

After two weeks, Micha leads the league with nine aces and has set the team to a .228 hitting efficiency.

Defensive Player of the Week: Justine Wong-Orantes

LOVB Omaha Volleyball Founding Athlete Justine Wong-Orantes tallied 23 digs (5.75 per set) as Omaha used strong passing and efficient hitting to down host LOVB Madison in four sets. More than 81% of Justine's passes were in-system, helping the squad post a 79.2% dig to create percentage.

In a league of great passers, Justine's been the most consistent so far as she leads all athletes in good pass percentage (74.0%) and pass efficiency (3.073).

Week three of LOVB's inaugural pro season begins Wednesday, January 22 with LOVB Salt Lake's First Serve as they host Houston at 7 p.m. Mountain in Bruin Arena. LOVB Omaha will host Madison, Atlanta and Austin during Weekend with LOVB.

Previous LOVB Players of the Week

Week One

Offensive Player of the Week: Jaali Winters, LOVB Omaha

Defensive Player of the Week: Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake

