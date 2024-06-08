Hamilton at Calgary - Week 1

June 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Long-time Stampeders QB Bo Levi Mitchell makes his first return to Calgary with his new team as both the Stamps and Hamilton Tiger-Cats open their 2024 seasons in week 1.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.