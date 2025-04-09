Guide to the 2025 LOVB Finals

April 9, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Occurring over the three day period of April 10, 11 and 13, 2025, the LOVB Finals will see all six teams with the opportunity to compete for the first-ever season championship trophy. The LOVB Finals will be a tournament-style competition, featuring a quarter finals, semi-finals and championship match.

LOVB Pro's Regular Season Recap

#1: LOVB Atlanta

Record: (13 - 3)

LOVB Atlanta will face the winner of LOVB Austin vs LOVB Salt Lake in the Semifinals on ESPN+/ESPN2 at 6:30pm ET on Friday, April 11th

LOVB Atlanta earned the #1 seed in the LOVB Finals behind dominant team performances all season. Their dominance is evident as they lead the league in over seven statistical categories, more than any other team in LOVB. When a squad is firing on all cylinders and leading in total points, aces, pass efficiency and more, it's going to be near-impossible to defeat them. The diverse arsenal that Atlanta deploys makes this an elite team, with six different players having contributed over 100 points throughout the season. If Atlanta can deliver consistent performances in the tournament, they can claim the first-ever LOVB Finals championship trophy.

Players to watch:

Kelsey Cook: #1 in total pass efficiency; #2 in total aces, good pass percentage & digs

Danielle Cuttino: #5 in total points; #6 in total kills

Tia Jimerson: #2 in total blocks

#2: LOVB Houston

Record: (10 - 6)

LOVB Houston will face the winner of LOVB Omaha vs LOVB Madison in the Semifinals on ESPN+/ESPN2 at 9:30pm ET on Friday, April 11th

LOVB Houston earned the #2 seed in the LOVB Finals behind strong defensive and serving performances all season, as they lead the league in both statistical categories. With three impressive pin hitters, it's also challenging to defend against the onslaught of attacks constantly coming from Houston's side of the net. However, this team has a secret weapon: Micah Hancock's service game. The two-time olympic medalist and setter leads the entire league in total aces on the season. This is a confident team, winners of the LOVB Classic and the only team to have a winning record against #1 LOVB Atlanta. With a bye in the quarterfinals, this team will need strong performances from their trio of pin hitters to capture the first-ever title.

Players to watch:

Micha Hancock: #1 in total aces; #4 in total assists

Madi Kingdon Rishel: #3 in total digs

Jordan Thompson: #1 in total points & total kills

#3: LOVB Madison

Record: (8 - 8)

LOVB Madison will face LOVB Omaha in the Quarterfinals on ESPN+/ESPN2 at 7:00pm ET on Thursday, April 10th

The comeback story of the season: LOVB Madison started off with a 1-7 record before going on a 7-1 run to close out the rest of the season and climb from last place to third place in the standings. Madison earned the #3 seed in the LOVB Finals behind the leadership of Annie Drews Schumacher & Lauren Carlini. Drews-Schumacher has had multiple record breaking performances this season and is the only player to claim offensive player of the week three times this season. Carlini leads the league in total assists and has helped set her team to the second highest team kill percentage & kill efficiency. LOVB Madison will depend on their leadership and need rookie outside hitter Sarah Franklin to have big performances throughout the tournament in order to obtain the LOVB Finals trophy.

Players to watch:

Lauren Carlini: #1 in total assists; #3 in setting efficiency

Annie Drews Schumacher: #2 in total kills; #3 in total points; #5 in total aces

Jennifer Janiska: #1 in good pass percentage; #2 in pass efficiency

#4: LOVB Salt Lake

Record: (7 - 9)

LOVB Salt Lake will face LOVB Austin in the Quarterfinals on ESPN+/ESPN2 at 4:30pm ET on Thursday, April 10th

LOVB Salt Lake earned the #4 seed by leading the league in total team kills on the season. This squad boasts many top 3 team rankings in the statistical leaderboard, helping them secure impressive wins over the season. Home-grown hero Roni Jones-Perry stepped up big for Salt Lake over the season, ranking second in total points and third in total kills out of all players in the league. If that wasn't enough, Salt Lake also possesses Japanese star libero Manami Kojima, who leads the league in total digs this season. The catalyst for this team winning it all may come from Opposite Skylar Fields, who had 31 points in a match this season and claimed back-to-back offensive player of the week honors. If Salt Lake can fire on both pins and play stellar defense, they will have a high chance of bringing the trophy back to Salt Lake City.

Players to watch:

Roni Jones-Perry: #2 in total points; #3 in total kills

Manami Kojima: #1 in total digs; #3 in total pass percentage; #4 in total good pass efficiency

Jordyn Poulter: #2 in total assists

#5: LOVB Austin

Record (5 - 11)

LOVB Austin will face LOVB Salt Lake in the Quarterfinals on ESPN+/ESPN2 at 4:30pm ET on Thursday, April 10th

LOVB Austin will be the #5 seed in the 2025 LOVB Finals. After a season of ups-and-downs, Austin has proved they are battle tested and can hang with any team-going to five-sets in six different matches. They have dominated opponents through their impeccable blocking game, leading the entire league in that statistical category. LOVB Austin features two players that rank #1 & #3 in total blocks this season: Chiaka Ogbogu & Molly McCage. This team has one of the deepest benches in the league, with almost every player seeing significant action in different matches throughout the season. In the race for the LOVB Finals trophy, they will rely on their deep bench & impressive blocking prowess to win it all.

Players to watch:

Molly McCage: #3 in total blocks

Chiaka Ogbogu: #1 in total blocks

Madisen Skinner: #4 in total points & total kills

#6: LOVB Omaha

Record (5 - 11)

LOVB Omaha will face LOVB Madison in the Quarterfinals on ESPN+/ESPN2 at 7:00pm ET on Thursday, April 10th

LOVB Omaha will head into the LOVB Finals as the #6 seed in the tournament. This team started the season red-hot, going 3-0 and leading the LOVB standings for three consecutive weeks before suffering tough losses in matches and losing multiple starters due to injury. Despite the turbulence, this team still ranks #2 in pass efficiency and #3 in total kills & assists. International stars have stepped up big for Omaha this season: German Opposite Kimberly Drewniok & Dutch Setter Laura Dijkema have emerged as statistical leaders in total kills (#5) & assists (#3), respectively. Omaha will rely on their top tier passing, young talent and international stars to win it all and lift the LOVB Finals trophy.

Players to watch:

Kimberly Drewniok: #5 in total kills

Laura Dijkema: #3 in total assists

Justine Wong-Orantes: #4 in total digs

• Discuss this story on the League One Volleyball message board...





League One Volleyball Stories from April 9, 2025

Guide to the 2025 LOVB Finals - LOVB

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.