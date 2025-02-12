Guide to the 2025 LOVB Classic Tournament

Held in conjunction with the Triple Crown NIT, the LOVB Classic is a unique celebration of volleyball with junior and professional athletes competing side-by-side that gives junior club athletes and their families a true taste of what's possible for their volleyball careers. All six LOVB Pro teams will compete in the three-day tournament.

Tickets for the LOVB Classic are now on sale. There are two packages that allow fans to watch Olympic medalists, NCAA champions and All-Americans in-person all at once:

Single-day tickets that provide entry for every match on a particular day.

Session pass that provides entry to every match of the tournament on one ticket at a discounted price.

#1: LOVB Atlanta

Record: (6 - 1)

After falling in the first game of LOVB's inaugural Pro season, LOVB Atlanta has skyrocketed to the top of the standings, winning six straight matches in a row. The women in pink have dominated in both the serve and pass game, leading all teams in service aces per set and pass efficiency. Three-time medalist and LOVB Atlanta Founding Athlete Kelsey Cook leads the league in passing efficiency, good passing efficiency, and is tied for the top spot in total aces. LOVB Atlanta's strong passing is also supported by libero Piyanut Pannoy, who is ranked #2 in passing efficiency. With the passing secured, opposite hitter Tessa Grubbs has been able to completely take over matches on the offensive side, ranking #3 in total points and kills.

Players to watch:

Kelsey Cook is tied for the #1 spot in total aces per set with 10. She is also #1 in both pass efficiency and good pass efficiency.

Rachel Fairbanks ranks #3 in total assists with 227

Tessa Grubbs ranks #3 in total points & is averaging 4.76 points per set, alongside 4.05 kills per set.

Tia Jimseron ranks #3 in total blocks with 18

#2: LOVB Omaha

Record: (4 - 2)

LOVB Omaha started the season as the frontrunner, winning three straight matches before going 1-2 since. The No. 2 seed going into the LOVB Classic plays a complete team game with multiple players stepping up to carry them to victory. Omaha leads the league in good touch percentage, is #2 in both kill efficiency & blocks per set, and is #3 in kills per set. Middle blocker Candelaria Herrera has come up big for the women in green at the net, coming in at #2 in the league with 2.74 blocks per set. Husker legends and Olympics medalists Jordan Larson & Justine Wong Orantes both rank in the top 6 in pass efficiency per set and provide the foundation to help their setters spread out their dynamic offense.

Players to watch:

Candelaria Herrera ranks #2 in total blocks with 23

Jordan Larson ranks #3 in total aces with 8; #5 in pass efficiency

Justine Wong Orantes ranks #4 in total digs & pass efficiency

Emily Thater ranks #6 in total blocks with 14

#3: LOVB Houston

Record: (4 - 2)

The victor of LOVB's first ever five-set thriller, LOVB Houston has put on strong performances to start the season and comes into LOVB Classic at 4-2, winning their last two matches on their opponents' home courts. This team plays locked-in defense and leads the entire league in digs per set (17.3) behind the play of outside hitter Madi Rishel, who is the back-to-back reigning defensive player of the week and ranks #1 in digs per set and #2 in total digs. On the offensive side, Jordan Thompson has stepped up big for her team, coming in ranked #2 in both kills and points per set. This team's secret weapon? The vicious serve of setter Micha Hancock, who is tied for #1 in total aces. Against LOVB Salt Lake on January 18, she opened the match with four aces in Houston's first five points.

Players to watch:

Micha Hancock is tied for #1 with 10 total aces; ranks #4 in total assists

Madi Rishel ranks #1 in digs per set (3.91) and #2 in total digs

Anna Pogany ranks #2 in good pass percentage; ranks #4 in digs per set (3.52)

Jordan Thompson ranks #2 in both points per set (4.22) & kills per set (3.74)

#4: LOVB Salt Lake

Record: (3 - 5)

The winners of the first ever LOVB Pro match, LOVB Salt Lake boasts the fastest offense in the league along with the one of the top liberos in Manami Kojima, who leads all players in total digs. This team has played a lot of volleyball so far: in eight matches, they've gone five sets four times. This has set up dominant performances from Skylar Fields & Roni Jones-Perri, who rank #1 & #2 in total points and total kills in the league, respectively. On February 1 versus LOVB Austin, Fields set LOVB individual season highs with 25 kills and 31 total points. If this team can fire on all cylinders defensively they have a strong opportunity to take the LOVB Classic trophy.

Players to watch:

Skylar Fields ranks #1 in the league in total points and total kills

Mananmi Koijma ranks #1 in total digs

Jordyn Poulter ranks #1 in total assists; #2 in assists per set

Roni Jones-Perri ranks #2 in the league in total points and total kills

#5: LOVB Austin

Record (2 - 4)

LOVB Austin will look to make a statement at the LOVB Classic this weekend. At 2-4, they're the tournament's fifth seed but are the toughest at the net, leading LOVB in total blocks and blocks per set. Two-time Olympic medalist and LOVB Austin Founding Athlete Chiaka Ogbogu leads the charge at the net with 26 total blocks and 1.08 blocks per set, topping the league in both categories. Austin also ranks #2 in transition efficiency (.253%). Their defensive game behind the block will be key: If they can get good digs from off of their block touches, their elite transition game can lead them over their competition.

Players to watch:

Chiaka Ogbogu ranks #1 in total blocks & blocks per set

Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres ranks #2 in total good touch percentage (24.4%)

Madisen Skinner ranks #3 in points per set (4.05) & #4 in kills per set (3.35)

Alessia Gennari ranks #5 in points per set with (4.00); #4 in aces per set

#6: LOVB Madison

Record (1 - 6)

LOVB Madison is in their redemption era. After a 1-6 start to the season, they will look to shake up the league with a run at the LOVB Classic. This team has been plagued with injury at both the middle and opposite positions yet still has top 3 rankings in total digs, digs per set, total kills and good pass percentage. Madison is led by Olympic silver medalist & Founding Athlete Lauren Carlini, who leads the entire league in assists per set. LOVB 6 rookie Sarah Franklin has put up double-digit kill performances in five out of seven matches. LOVB Madison head coach Matt Fuerbringer has identified two key areas for his team to be successful at the LOVB Classic: (1) attacking support for Franklin; (2) increased pressure from the service line.

Players to watch:

Lauren Carlini ranks #1 in assists per set (9.89); #2 in total assists

Simin Wang ranks #2 in digs per set (3.68); #5 in good pass percentage

Sarah Franklin ranks #5 in total points; #4 in total kills

Taylor Sandbothe is in a 4-way tie for 3rd with 8 total aces

