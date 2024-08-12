Griffith and Vassar Receive WCL's Moss Adams Weekly Accolades

The West Coast League's Moss Adams Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Commissioner Rob Neyer, are Portland Pickles outfielder Tanner Griffith (Saint Mary's) and Wenatchee AppleSox left-hander Quincy Vassar (Vanguard).

In five games with the Pickles last week - three regular-season, two playoff - Griffith reached base 13 times and scored seven runs. The rising sophomore was a key contributor in Portland's South Division series sweep over the Bend Elks. The Pickles, now aiming for their first WCL title, will face the Corvallis Knights in the South's divisional championship game on Wednesday night. As a true freshman this spring, Griffith batted .300 in 52 games for the Gaels.

Sunday night, Vassar threw a complete game to help the AppleSox top the Victoria HarbourCats and force a decisive Game 3 this evening in Wenatchee. Vassar, now in his third season with the AppleSox, allowed just one run in his nine innings of work while notching eight strikeouts. The Brewster, Washington native is now 5-3 this summer with a 2.62 ERA. The rising senior pitched in 16 games (seven starts) last spring for Vanguard.

