Greenville Triumph SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC records sixth consecutive unbeaten match against Richmond Kickers in 1-1 draw between League One originals; Richmond's Ryan Sierakowski, Greenville's Sebastián Velásquez net offsetting scores in first half.
