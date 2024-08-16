Greenville Triumph SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC







Greenville Triumph SC records sixth consecutive unbeaten match against Richmond Kickers in 1-1 draw between League One originals; Richmond's Ryan Sierakowski, Greenville's Sebastián Velásquez net offsetting scores in first half.

