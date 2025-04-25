Graham Bundy Jr. PLL Rookie Year Highlights

April 25, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Denver Outlaws YouTube Video







Graham Bundy Jr. was drafted 11th overall by the Denver Outlaws. He became an immediate threat from long range, setting the record for most two-point goals by a rookie in PLL history (6). We compiled his top 10 plays from his rookie season.

Do you agree with these rankings? Let us know!

