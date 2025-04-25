Premier Lacrosse League Announces Throwback and Indigenous Heritage Weekends for 2025 Season

NEW YORK - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster announced today the dates and locations of its signature celebration weekends during the 2025 season. The league will host its annual Throwback Weekend fueled by Gatorade and Hall of Fame Induction in Chicago on July 11-12 at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. The following week, the PLL will host its fifth annual Indigenous Heritage Weekend in Fairfield, Connecticut on July 18-19 at Rafferty Stadium.

"These two weekends are a big part of our season, as they represent our commitment to honoring the game's history and cultural significance," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "By celebrating our pros in Chicago, then recognizing the Indigenous origins in Fairfield on back-to-back weekends, our goal is to bring lacrosse's best to life this summer."

At Throwback Weekend fueled by Gatorade, in Chicago, PLL teams will compete in specialty throwback uniforms that pay homage to legendary teams and moments from lacrosse history, alongside the 2025 Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2025 will be announced in the coming weeks following a selection process that includes input from current Hall members, media representatives, and fan voting.

The following weekend, the PLL will travel to Fairfield, Connecticut, to honor the Indigenous roots of lacrosse. All eight PLL teams will compete in special edition jerseys, designed in collaboration with Patrick Hunter, a 2Spirit, Ojibwe artist, and graphic designer. The designs are inspired by Woodland Art style, made famous by Indigenous artists Norval Morrisseau and Daphne Odjig in the 1970s.

"We have a responsibility to honor lacrosse's Indigenous origins and the communities who shared this sport to the world," Rabil continued. "Our annual Indigenous Heritage Weekend provides an opportunity to celebrate these traditions while educating our fans about Baaga'adowe and Ddehoñtjihgwa'és, the first games that evolved into modern lacrosse."

Limited edition jerseys, and Indigenous Heritage Weekend merchandise will be available for purchase in Fairfield and online, with a portion of proceeds being donated to Indigenous youth lacrosse initiatives.

Tickets for both the Chicago Throwback Weekend and Fairfield Indigenous Heritage weekend games are on sale now. To view the schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

