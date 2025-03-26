Going One-On-One with USL President Paul McDonough: USL All Access

March 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Devon Kerr sits down for a 30-minute interview with USL President and Chief Soccer Officer Paul McDonough to discuss the recent vote by the USL Championship and League One Board of Governors that will bring promotion and relegation to the USL's professional divisions.

During the conversation, McDonough discusses the timeline from his appointment in May, 2023 to the historic decision being made, why USL Division One was an essential part of implementing promotion and relegation within the USL, the role Sacramento Republic FC's Kevin Nagle and Rhode Island FC's Brett Johnson played in the Board of Governors meeting, and what the league is looking for when it welcomes new ownership groups.

