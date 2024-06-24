Giesegh and Larsen Earn WCL's Moss Adams Weekly Honors

The West Coast League's Moss Adams Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Commissioner Rob Neyer, are Port Angeles Lefties first baseman/outfielder Jeremy Giesegh (Cal State San Bernardino) and Springfield Drifters left-hander Kyle Larsen (uncommitted).

In five games with the Lefties last week, Giesegh reached base 12 times, drove in seven runs, and stole two bases. He ranks in the WCL's top five in both runs batted in (18) and home runs (3). This spring the Upland, California, product batted .351 in 32 games as a CSUSB sophomore.

Last Tuesday night, Larsen went the distance against the Corvallis Knights, allowing only five hits and no walks in a shutout victory against the WCL's defending champions. Larsen's marvelous outing was the first complete game tossed by a WCL pitcher this summer. The rising junior from Hoquiam, Washington, most recently pitched for Pierce College and is currently uncommitted for this fall.

