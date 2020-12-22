Generals Offices Closed from December 24th - January 4th
December 22, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release
Happy Holidays from all of us at the Jackson Generals! A friendly reminder that our offices will be closing for the holiday season on December 24th at noon, and reopen on Monday, January 4th.
Stay safe, and GO GENERALS!
Jackson is feeling the Christmas spirit! Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland is on pace for over 15,000 cars, 60,000 people, and $3 million in local economic impact! Get your tickets now!
