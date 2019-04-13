Generals Gameday: April 13 vs. Chattanooga

April 13, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (3-5)

vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (4-3)

Saturday, April 13 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game #9 | Home Game #4 | First Half Game #9

Generals Starter: RHP Matt Peacock (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Opponent Starter: LHP Scott Moss (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals host Chattanooga (AA, Cincinnati Reds) in their first home series of 2019, one of two five-game sets they'll play against the Lookouts in the First Half. Last year, the Generals went 9-11 against the Lookouts, but those contests happened when Chattanooga was still affiliated with the Minnesota Twins. (Chattanooga and Pensacola flipped affiliations in the fall.)

Top Opponent Prospects: OF Taylor Trammell, RHP Tony Santillan, C Tyler Stephenson, OF Jose Siri, OF TJ Friedl, LHP Scott Moss, 1B Ibandel Isabel, RHP Ryan Hendrix, SS Alfredo Rodriguez

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals were done in by a single fateful swing on Friday night, falling 5-0 to the Chattanooga Lookouts at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (3-5) were shut out for the first time in 2019. Generals starter Sam Lewis (0-1, 2.16 ERA) advanced into the fifth inning with just one hit allowed, but a pair of walks in the fifth put two men aboard for the top of the order, and Lewis was pulled in favor of Tyler Mark. Mark got a quick pop-up for the inning's second out, but he walked Brantley Bell and Taylor Trammell back-to-back, loading the bases and then bringing home Chattanooga's first run. Mark lapsed into a three-ball count with the ensuing hitter, Ibandel Isabel, and the unfavorable count forced Mark to show his hand. The result was a grand slam to left center field, registering four more Chattanooga runs with the Lookouts' second hit of the night. Jackson's offense left a lot of meat on the bone, stranding 12 men on base.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Matt Peacock will get his first official start after going five innings last week at Jacksonville in relief and allowing 2 runs in the completion of a suspended game. Chattanooga LHP Scott Moss led the Florida State League with 15 wins last year, but he walked six men in his first start this season with the Lookouts.

FEAST OR FAMINE BATS: The Generals have proven they have power, but manufacturing runs has been a bigger problem in the season's first week. Every run the Generals have scored in the past 40.1 innings has come via homer.

Generals: Last 40.1 IP - 13 singles, 3 doubles, 4 HR, 7 runs scored

Opponents: Last 40.1 IP - 27 singles, 7 doubles, 3 HR, 18 runs scored

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Last season's championship team had an average age of 25.8 among hitters and 24.8 among pitchers. Both of those averages were the oldest for each unit since the franchise rebranded from the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx after 2010. This year, the Opening Day roster features an average age of 25.8 among pitchers, but the average age for a Generals hitter is only 23.8. 35-year-old manager Blake Lalli will be the youngest Generals manager since 34-year-old Scott Steinmann managed the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx in '08 (70-68).

LISTEN-LIVE LINK: TuneIn Radio (all home games and select road series

GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7 per head, plus food, for 15+ people; $6 per head, plus food, for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing, availability, and booking.

WEEKLY SPECIALS

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.