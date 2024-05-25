Game Preview: Alliance Seek First Win against Rattlers on Saturday Night

May 25, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Montreal Alliance News Release







The Saskatchewan Rattlers host the Montréal Alliance on Saturday in a cross-conference showdown.

The game begins at 7:30 p.m. CT / 9:30 p.m. ET at Saskatchewan's SaskTel Centre, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+ and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices. It will also be televised nationally on Game+, and available on NLSE in the United States.

The Montréal Alliance enter the game against the Rattlers hungry for a win after suffering a 75-95 loss to the Vancouver Bandits on Thursday.

The Rattlers should be on the lookout for Alliance guard Ahmed Hill. Hill is coming off a fantastic 2023 CEBL season averaging 20.4 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. He was also named to the 2023 All-CEBL Second Team and was Montréal's offensive player of the year. Hill has a vast skill set, he can put the ball on the floor and create his own shot off the dribble, spot up from three, or take it to the rim when needed. He's also a great defender, not afraid to take on the challenge of guarding the opposing team's best player or helping to force turnovers.

Montréal also bolstered its roster with former NBA G League player, Chris Smith. In the Alliance's last game against the Bandits, Smith showed out by leading the team in scoring with 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds. He was able to show off his ability to space the floor by knocking down 66 per cent of his three pointers and converting on 80 per cent of his two-point field goals.

However, the Rattlers have some heavy hitters of their own that the Alliance should be on the lookout for.

Saskatchewan signed 6-foot-5 guard Jalen Harris. Harris has had experience in the NBA, NBA G League, CEBL, Italy, and Puerto Rico. He played two seasons with the Scarbrough Shooting Stars averaging 19.6 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Harris recently made his debut for Saskatchewan against Winnipeg in stellar fashion. He led the team in scoring with 23 points, while also dishing out the ball four times, and grabbing three rebounds.

Saskatchewan also picked up 6-foot-9 forward Grant Basile. Alongside Harris, Basile showed out against Winnipeg with 16 points and 14 rebounds on 54 per cent from the field. The forward's size and athleticism will prove to be a problem for the Alliance to deal with.

Key matchup

Fans should be looking for the clash of two titans in this game. Montreal's Alliance Ahmed Hill taking on Saskatchewan's Rattlers Jalen Harris.

In their only match-up last season, Ahmed Hill had himself a game as well. He scored 20 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists. He was also able to snatch himself two steals.

Jalen Harris is also coming off a great game against Winnipeg and looking to keep up his high level of play.

If either of these teams want to walk away with the victory, they are going to have to find ways to slow down or stop these scorers from establishing a rhythm and running away with the game.

Milestone watch

Montréal's Ahmed Hill is 18 points away from hitting 1,000 regular season points.

Montréal's Alain Louis is one assist away from hitting 200 regular season assists.

2023 season series

Montréal beat Saskatchewan 88-79 in their only meeting on June 28 last season.

