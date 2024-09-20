G League United Singapore Food Tour

September 20, 2024







Eatin' good in Singapore! Ã°Å¸â¡Â¸Ã°Å¸â¡Â¬ We followed G League United stars Brodric Thomas, Charlie Brown Jr., and Deonte Burton around town as they tasted authentic Singaporean cuisines. The guys ate stingray, spicy crab, and a handful of the country's most famous dishes while visiting for the FIBA Intercontinental Cup.

