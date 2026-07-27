FULL GAME: Old Glory DC vs California Legion: Week 5: MLR 2026: STATEMENT WIN

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Old Glory DC YouTube Video







The California Legion traveled to Old Glory DC in Week 5 of the 2026 Major League Rugby season

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