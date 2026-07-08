FULL GAME: Anthem RC vs Chicago Hounds: Week 2: MLR 2026

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Anthem Rugby Carolina YouTube Video







Anthem RC host @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR Week 2 of MLR 2026.

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