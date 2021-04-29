Frontier League Announces 2020-21 Hall of Fame Class

April 29, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) News Release







(Sauget, Illinois) The Frontier League is proud to announce the Inductees for the Hall of Fame class of 2020-21. Due to the fact that the League did not play in 2020 due to Covid- 19, the classes have been combined to honor the recipients.

The Hall of Fame Committee that made the selections was comprised of a member of the Board of Directors, a field manager, a general manager and members of the League Office. Six players from three different decades in League history and two special contributors comprise the Class.

"This class represents some of the finest players to ever take the field during the League's first 27 years. The contributions of Rich Sauget Sr. and Kevin Rouch will never be forgotten." says Commissioner Emeritus Bill Lee.

The Inductees are:

Corey Morris - 1990s era

- Ohio Valley Redcoats, 1994

- .394 avg, 19 home runs, 63 RBI, 67 runs scored, 22 doubles, 47 walks, 1.252 ops

- Led FL in home runs, RBI, runs, doubles, walks; 2nd in average in 66 games

- 1994 league Most Valuable Player

- Second highest OPS in league history

- Limited to one season due to playing rules at that time

Joe Pass - 1990s era

- Richmond Roosters 1996-98, Dubois County Dragons 1999

- .325 avg, 133 RBI, .391 opb

- Post-Season All-Star in 1996 and 1999

- Served as player-manager for Dubois County in 1999

Josh Loggins - 2000s era

- Washington Wild Things 2002-03

- .339 avg, 31 doubles, 29 home runs, 117 RBI

- 4th in avg in 2002; 3rd in avg, 1st in home runs, 4th in RBI in 2003

- League MVP in 2003 despite signing with Colorado Rockies in mid-August

Jared Howton - 2000s era

- Washington Wild Things 2003-03, Richmond Roosters 2005

- 21-8 record, 2.94 ERA

- Led league in ERA (1.89) and tied for wins (11) in 2002

- 2002 league Pitcher of the Year

Jonathan Kountis - 2010s era

- Lake Erie Crushers 2012, Frontier Greys 2013, Washington Wild Things 2014-15

- 11-14, 3.00 ERA, 59 saves, 188 k in 162 innings over 113 games

- Post-Season All-Star Relief Pitcher in 2012 and 2014

- Ranks 2nd all-time with 59 career saves

Mike Torres - 2010s era

- Windy City ThunderBolts 2010-15

- .294 avg, 207 RBI, 153 sb over 565 career games

- Played in league-record 339 consecutive games from 6/1/11 to 7/29/14

- Played in 565 out of 575 possible games in his six seasons

- 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015 All-Star second baseman

Special Contributor - Kevin Rouch Kevin Rouch first joined the Frontier League as the radio broadcaster for the Zanesville Greys from 1993-96. He then was the voice of the Chillicothe Paints from 1997 to 2000. He was selected as the Frontier League Broadcaster of the Year in 1998. Kevin then became Deputy Commissioner and League Council in 2001, serving in these roles through the 2009 season. Kevin created the first Frontier League website and was responsible for the Frontier League qualifying for P-1 work visas for international players.

Special Contributor - Rich Sauget, Sr.

The owner of the Gateway Grizzlies joined the Frontier League in 1999. From 2003 through 2020, he served as the President of the League Board of Directors. During Sauget's tenure, the League experienced tremendous growth. Annually, the League attracts approximately 1.5 million fans. Throughout his Presidency, six new stadiums were built. Also, he helped to oversee the admission of the teams from the Can-Am League after the 2019 season. In 2020, MLB named the Frontier League as a Partner League, one of the most important moments in League history.

Morris, Pass, Howton, Loggins, Kountis and Rouch will have their Induction Ceremonies in Washington, Pa., on June 19, 2021. The Ceremony will take place prior to the Wild Things game against the Lake Erie Crushers. Induction ceremonies for Sauget and Torres will take place in Gateway and Windy City. Dates for those ceremonies will be announced at a later date.

The Frontier League of Professional Baseball is an official Partner League of Major League Baseball and the largest independent professional baseball league in North America. The Frontier League features 16 teams and has moved over 1,000 players to MLB Teams in its 29- year history. Please visit www.frontierleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.