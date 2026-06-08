Fresh Faces Coming to LOVB

Published on June 8, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







The 2026-27 LOVB season will be here before you know it - and we're dialing up the medals, titles, and tenacity hitting the court in your favorite Pro city. Read on for info on the latest LOVB athletes, and stay tuned for even more top talent to be announced.

Kathryn Boden - One of the most decorated members of Team USA brings an Olympic silver medal, CEV Champions League gold medal, 3 Italian Serie A1 Championships, 3 NCAA Championships, and her status as a 2x AVCA National Player of the Year.

Meliha Diken - The Turkish phenom is a 2x Olympian in addition to her 6 Champions League Medals, boasting 5 Turkish League championships. She joins LOVB as our very first athlete representing Türkiye.

Kara Hallock - Currently competing with USA Volleyball in VNL, Kara's career has spanned some of the best teams in the best leagues in the world, where she has won one CEV Champions League title along with 2 Champions League silver medals. During her NCAA career, she notched 2 AVCA All-American awards.

Sami Francis - Welcome back, Sami! The All-American middle blocker dominated the Pac-12 during her tenure at Stanford, and helped propel LOVB Nebraska to the title match in our inaugural season. She'll be headed back to LOVB next season right after she finishes up on the USA Volleyball VNL team.

Annie Schumacher - The All-American opposite hitter from Purdue also boasts an Olympic gold & silver medal, as well as 3 VNL Championships with USA Volleyball. She'll be picking up a new title - mom - when she welcomes her baby boy any day now. And then she's returning to LOVB for next season!

All of the above join recently announced addition Raquel Lázaro. Learn more about these incredible athletes and join us in welcoming them to the LOVB court next season.







League One Volleyball Stories from June 8, 2026

Fresh Faces Coming to LOVB - LOVB

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