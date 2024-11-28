Free Agency Set to Open February 11

November 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The following Canadian Football League (CFL) players are slated to become free agents, provided they do not come to terms with their respective clubs before the opening of free agency on February 11, 2025 at noon ET.

The Free Agency Communication Window, in which teams can openly speak with pending free agents or their CFL Players' Association-registered designates, will be open from February 2 at noon until February 9 at noon.

The lists below are current to time of publication, and they do not include retired nor suspended players. The most up-to-date player tracker is available here.

2025 PENDING FREE AGENTS

(Name | Position)

*Denotes national player

^Denotes global player

BC

Antwi, Jeshrun* | RB

Archibald, Joshua* | DL

Banks, Joshua | DL

Betts, Mathieu* | DL

Cherry, Nathan* | DL

Chungh, Sukh* | OL

Couture, Michael* | OL

Debaillie, Tibo^ | DL

Edwards-Cooper, Jalon | DB

Evans, Ciante | DB

Flintoft, Stefan | P

Greene, Adrian* | DB

Guzylak-Messam, Isaiah* | LB

Knevel, David* | OL

Lee, T.J. | DB

Lokombo, Boseko* | LB

Mackie, David* | RB

McInnis, Justin* | WR

Moore, Marcus | DL

Peirson, Andrew* | OL

Perkins, Kent | OL

Peters, Garry | DB

Pickett, Riley* | DL

René, Patrice* | DB

Robertson, Pete | DL

Rugamba, Emmanuel | LB

Schleuger, Chris | OL

Stanback, William | RB

Whyte, Sean* | K

EDMONTON

Acheampong, Samuel* | DL

Bethel-Thompson, McLeod | QB

Bratton, Darius | DB

Christmas, Demarcus | DL

Cobb, Gavin* | WR

Dominique, Jeremie* | DB

Forbes-Mombleau, Vincent* | WR

Ford, Tre* | QB

Foucault, David* | OL

Gray, Tony | OL

Hagerty, Joshua* | DB

Hutter, Scott* | DB

Ivey, Martez | OL

Jones, Tevin | WR

Leake, Javon | RB

Leonard, A.C. | DL

Lewis, Eugene | WR

Maruo, Les^ | LB

Mayala, Hergy* | WR

McKnight, Romeo | DL

Moncrief, Derrick | LB

Moore, Kyran | WR

Morgan, Nyles | LB

Oakman, Shawn | DL

Plamondon, Jacob* | DL

Prukop, Dakota | QB

Purifoy, Loucheiz | DB

Richards, Shane* | OL

Steward, Hunter* | OL

Szott, Jakub* | OL

CALGARY

Awe, Micah | LB

Bonner, Logan | QB

Crawford, Aaron* | LS

Demery, D'Antne | OL

Dozier, Branden | DB

Grace, Cody^ | P

Graham, Elliot* | DL

Howsare, Julian | DL

John, Rysen* | WR

Konar, Adam* | LB

Langlais, William* | RB

Logan, Peyton | RB

Maier, Jake | QB

McEwen, Sean* | OL

Michel, Marken | WR

Middlemost, Tyson* | WR

Mills, Dedrick | RB

Odoms-Dukes, Tre | WR

Paredes, René* | K

Philpot, Jalen* | WR

Roberson, Tre | DB

Saxelid, Kyle* | OL

Shiltz, Matt | QB

Statz, Nick* | DB

Stevens, Tommy | QB

Teitz, Micah* | LB

Thompson, Malcolm* | DB

Williams, Darius | LB

Williams, Kobe | DB

Williams, Zack* | OL

SASKATCHEWAN

Albright, Christian | DL

Alford, Mario | WR

Allen, A.J.* | LB

Auclair, Adam* | LB

Blake, Philip* | OL

Brown, Miles | DL

Carney, Malik | DL

Cox, Bryan | DL

Dabire, Charbel* | DL

Dalke, Jayden* | DB

Godber, Peter* | OL

Harris, Trevor | QB

Henderson, Amari | DB

Herdman-Reed, Jordan* | LB

Herdman-Reed, Justin* | LB

Hickson, Frankie | RB

Hunchak, Colton* | WR

Johnson, Micah | DL

Lanier II, Anthony | DL

Lokombo, Nelson* | DB

Marion, Benoît* | DL

Onyeka, Godfrey* | DB

Onyeka, Kosi* | DB

Patterson, Shea | QB

Picton, Mitchell* | WR

Sayles, Marcus | DB

Sceviour, Ryan* | OL

Sterns, Jerreth | WR

Tate, Trevon | OL

Thurman, Jameer | LB

Williams, Deontai | DB

Zerr, Noah* | OL

WINNIPEG

Alexander, Brandon | DB

Augustine, Johnny* | RB

Benson, Mike* | LS

Bighill, Adam | LB

Bryant, Stanley | OL

Cole II, Brian | LB

Dobson, Liam* | OL

Feltmate, Bailey* | LB

Ford, Tyrell* | DB

Fox, Miles | DL

Garbutt, TyJuan | DL

Gauthier, Shayne* | LB

Haba, Celestin | DL

Hallett, Noah* | DB

Holm, Evan | DB

Jefferson, Willie | DL

Jones, Tony | LB

Lawler, Kenny | WR

Lofton, Eric | OL

Neufeld, Patrick* | OL

Parker, Jamal | DB

Schoen, Dalton | WR

Streveler, Chris | QB

Taylor, Nicholas | DB

Thomas, Jake* | DL

Whitehead, Lucky | WR

Wilson, Kyrie | LB

HAMILTON

Beard, David* | OL

Butler, James | RB

Dunbar Jr., Steven | WR

Figueroa, Joel | OL

Hoyte, Trevor* | LB

Johnson, Evan* | OL

Leonard, Richard | DB

Makonzo, Enock* | LB

Ménard, David* | DL

Milanovic-Litre, Ante* | RB

Moxey, Jonathan | DB

O'Leary-Orange, Brendan* | WR

Smith, Kiondré* | WR

Sunderland, Will | DB

Ternowski, Tyler* | WR

Tuck, James* | RB

Usher, Nick | DL

TORONTO

Adeleke, Tunde* | DB

Amos, DaShaun | DB

Arbuckle, Nick | QB

Baron, Woody | DL

Brinkman, Jared | DL

Cage, Isiah | OL

Calver, Brandon* | RB

Carey, Ka'Deem | RB

Ceresna, Jake | DL

Coxie, Damonte | WR

Dukes, Cameron | QB

Exumé, Kerfalla-Emmanuel* | DB

Grant, Janarion | WR

Haggerty, John^ | P

Harry, Jamie* | DB

Mackellar, Gregor* | OL

McFadden, Tarvarus | DB

McManis, Wynton | LB

Metchie, Royce* | DB

Priester, Robert | LB

Rice, Landon* | OL

Scott, Bryan | QB

Smith, Robbie* | DL

Sopik, Fraser* | LB

OTTAWA

Acklin, Jaelon | WR

Addae, Alonzo* | DB

Addison, Bralon | WR

Bladek, Dariusz* | OL

Boyd, Dino | OL

Bruggeling, Keaton* | WR

Carter, Bryce | DL

Cranston, Ty* | DB

Crum, Dustin | QB

Dedmon, DeVonte | WR

Dubois, Marco* | WR

Hardy, Justin | WR

Hogan-Saindon, Cyrille* | OL

Howell, Justin* | DB

Johnson Jr., Gary | LB

Lamont, Deandre | DB

Leone, Richie | K

Masoli, Jeremiah | QB

Mauldin IV, Lorenzo | DL

McGhee, Alijah | DB

Morrow, Jamal | RB

Onyeka, Kene* | DL

Pelehos, Zack* | OL

Pickett, Adarius | LB

Romick, Nigel* | DL

Ruby, Jacob* | OL

Santos-Knox, Jovan | LB

Stewart, Silas | LB

Vrede, Tyron^ | LB

Wakefield, Michael | DL

Webb, Damon | DB

MONTREAL

Behar, Nathaniel* | WR

Chagnon, Frédéric* | LB

Cibasu, Régis* | WR

Côté, David* | K

Davis, Dominique | QB

Ellis, Avery | DL

Ento, Kabion | DB

Evans, Caleb | QB

Fletcher, Walter | RB

Gagné, Alexandre* | LB

Gagnon, Philippe* | OL

Gowanlock, Brock* | DL

Julien-Grant, Kaion* | WR

Letcher Jr., James | WR

Lyon, Nafees | DB

Matte, Kristian* | OL

Murray, Najee | DB

Stubblefield, Reggie | DB

Sutton, Wesley | DB

Thomas Erlington, Sean* | RB

White Jr., Reggie | WR

Wiggan, Derek* | DL

Wynn, Dylan | DL

Zema, Joseph^ | Pease unsubscribe.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 28, 2024

Free Agency Set to Open February 11 - CFL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.