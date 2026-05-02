FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on May 1, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at PEE DEE ICECATS

ICECATS CAPTURE GAME ONE 5-2

By Tom Callahan

Florence, SC - Five different Pee Dee IceCats scored while Breandan Colgan turned aside 42-of-44 shots to earn a 5-2 win over the Binghamton Black Bears in Game One of the Commissioner's Cup Final on Friday night.

Pee Dee opened the scoring 5:34 into the first period on an Elijah Wilson power play goal, as he tucked a shot past the outstretched left pad of Black Bears goaltender Dominik Tmej (19 saves) to make it 1-0.

Binghamton responded at 8:07 with Scott Ramaekers' first goal of the playoffs to tie the game.

The IceCats surged ahead before the end of the period, reclaiming the lead on a Dennis Zaichyk shot from the slot over the shoulder of Tmej for his second of the playoffs at 15:52 to make it 2-1 at intermission.

In the second, Binghamton once again tied the game, this time on a goal by Austin D'Orazio at 4:28 as he cut down the slot from the right point and beat Colgan with a wrist shot.

Just 3:24 later, Dominiks Marcinkevics scored to give the IceCats a lead they would not relinquish, scoring on a shot from below the dot on the left-wing boards that found daylight over the right shoulder of Tmej to make it 3-2.

Alex Legkov followed with a power play goal at 12:29, driving down the right wing and cutting in on goal to the forehand before shifting to the backhand and shoving the puck in past the left pad of Tmej.

Despite a strong push and late Black Bears power play, Binghamton would not score again and Houston Wilson cemented the win into an empty net with his sixth goal of the playoffs.

Notes:

Pee Dee scored two power play goals for the second straight game.

The IceCats has scored the first goal in five of its six post-season games, and are 5-0 when doing so.

Breandan Colgan registered 40-plus saves for the third time in the playoffs, winning all three games.

Wilson's sixth goal of the playoffs now leads all players in that category.

Alex Legkov now leads all playoff scorers with 12 points (4-8-12).

Game Two will be played Saturday night at Florence Center at 7:15 pm.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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