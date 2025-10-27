FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on October 26, 2025







DANBURY HAT TRICKS at INDIANA SENTENELS

Hat Tricks Dominate Sentinels, Sweep Weekend Road Trip with 9-1 Win

by Danbury Hat Trick staff

Columbus, IN - The Danbury Hat Tricks capped off a perfect weekend on the road with an 9-1 victory over the Indiana Sentinels, improving their record to 2-4-0. After dropping the first four games of the season, Danbury looked every bit the confident squad on Sunday, rolling out a high-powered offense while controlling the pace from start to finish.

Jonny Ruiz set the tone with three assists, Alexander Legkov recorded his first professional hat trick and added an assist, Austan Bellefeuille scored twice, Drew Welsch contributed a goal and two assists, and Joshua Tomasi also found the back of the net.

The Hat Tricks struck early in the first period, with Ruiz opening the scoring at 5:20. Less than five minutes later, Welsch scored a shorthanded goal, assisted by Ruiz, giving Danbury a 2-0 lead. Legkov made it 3-0 at 12:18, with Ruiz earning his third assist of the period, before Bellefeuille scored 35 seconds later to make it 4-0 after the opening frame.

Indiana briefly responded on a power-play goal by Connor Mullins at 8:47 of the second period, cutting the deficit to 4-1. Danbury quickly regained control as Legkov scored again less than a minute later, followed by Tomasi and Welsch each scoring before the period ended, sending the Hat Tricks into the final frame with a 7-1 lead.

Danbury sealed the win in the third when Bellefeuille scored his second goal at 4:38, and Legkov completed his hat trick with 45 seconds remaining to finish off the 9-1 victory.

Next up, the Hat Tricks host the Watertown Wolves in a Halloween weekend series, with puck drop Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m.







