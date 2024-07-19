FPHL Commissioner Kirnan Elected to NYS Hockey Hall of Fame

TROY, NY - Federal Prospects Hockey League Commissioner Don Kirnan was inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame over the weekend.

Kirnan was selected due to his efforts building youth and junior hockey in Syracuse, New York. His work building a Syracuse Stars organization saw multiple players drafted into the NHL on the men's side and a women's team that won a national championship in just its third season. The impact of his contributions continues to be felt to this day.

"Our glory days back... maybe 20 or 25 years ago over one percent of the NHL had a player from the Syracuse Stars (playing) in the NHL," Kirnan said in his acceptance speech. "Any given night there were six or eight players playing there."

Kirnan was inducted alongside such hockey greats as Stanley Cup Champions Ken Morrow and Denis Potvin, USA Olympian Mike Eruzione, and commentator Sam Rosen.

The FPHL and its member clubs congratulate Don Kirnan on his Hall of Fame selection!

