FPHL Announces Suspensions From Game 228

Syracuse, NY - On Wednesday afternoon the Federal Prospects Hockey League handed down its supplemental discipline from game 228 between the Columbus River Dragons and Carolina Thunderbirds. The game in question featured over 150 penalty minutes and multiple ejections from each team including both head coaches at the 13:37 mark of the third period.

The Columbus River Dragons penalties are as follows:

D Nick Wright (5 Games) plus undisclosed fines

HC Jerome Bechard (3 Games) plus undisclosed fines

F MJ Graham (3 Games) plus undisclosed fines

F Will Laporte (3 Games) plus undisclosed fines

G Cody Karpinski (1 Game) plus undisclosed fines

The Carolina Thunderbirds penalties are as follows:

HC Andre Niec (12 games*) plus undisclosed fines

D Mike Baker (3 Games) plus undisclosed fines

D Dominik Fejt (2 Games) plus undisclosed fines

F George Holt (2 Games) plus undisclosed fines

*Niec's suspension is commuted to 8 games immediately with an undisclosed probation period attached. If the probation is violated the remaining four games must be served upon violation.

Both teams have expressed remorse about the situation and how it transpired and are both committed to moving on from the incident to focus on the remainder of their seasons.

"After three games in three nights against the same team, emotions will always run high getting closer to the playoffs" River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard said. "But during that weekend lines were crossed and it was regrettable for all involved. Unfortunately the hotter heads got the better of the situation on Sunday and we all have to learn from our mistakes. We are happy to leave this issue in the past and focus on a very important series coming up against Danville."

"This organization wishes to express its utmost remorse for what happened on Sunday" Thunderbirds co-owner Cary Ross said. "It was outside the framework of the game of hockey and is something that must be taken seriously and dealt with accordingly."

"I was only acting in defense of my player," said Thunderbirds head coach Andre Niec. "I did not intend for anything to escalate to that level and I apologize for the incident's effect on the league and its member teams."

The FPHL considers this matter closed and looks forward to another exciting weekend of hockey starting up when the Watertown Wolves travel to Elmira to take on the Enforcers on Thursday night.

