FPHL Announces Expansion Draft Results
June 2, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release
Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey (FPHL) recently held the Expansion Draft for the two newest teams in the FPHL, Baton Rouge, LA and Wytheville, VA. Each new team was allowed to draft 12 players from the other teams in the league.
The following are the selections for the Baton Rouge team:
Boris Babik - from the Carolina Thunderbirds
Kyle Powell - from the Binghamton Black Bears
Cody Rodgers - from the Columbus River Dragons
Brandon Baker - from the Watertown Wolves
Matthew Bazarin - from the Carolina Thunderbirds
Jeff Eppright - from the Mississippi Sea Wolves
Egor (George) Borshchev - from the Danbury Hat Tricks
Tristan Petrie - from the Columbus River Dragons
Adam Vannelli - from the Columbus River Dragons
Michael Haskins - from the Mississippi Sea Wolves
Connor Woolley - from the Danbury Hat Tricks
Ian White - from the Binghamton Black Bears
The following are the selections for the Wytheville team:
Christian Pavlas - from the Columbus River Dragons
Justin Pringle - from the Carolina Thunderbirds
Cody Oakes - from the Motor City Rockers
Michael Falanga - from the Danbury Hat Tricks
Larry Yellowknee - from the Watertown Wolves
Trevor Finch - from the Mississippi Sea Wolves
Ian Wallace - from the Port Huron Prowlers
Kolton Maguire - from the Watertown Wolves
Dustin Henning - from the Port Huron Prowlers
Travis Ridgens - from the Motor City Rockers
Nick Papandrea - from the Motor City Rockers
Brandon Tootoosis - from the Watertown Wolves
