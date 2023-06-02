FPHL Announces Expansion Draft Results

Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey (FPHL) recently held the Expansion Draft for the two newest teams in the FPHL, Baton Rouge, LA and Wytheville, VA. Each new team was allowed to draft 12 players from the other teams in the league.

The following are the selections for the Baton Rouge team:

Boris Babik - from the Carolina Thunderbirds

Kyle Powell - from the Binghamton Black Bears

Cody Rodgers - from the Columbus River Dragons

Brandon Baker - from the Watertown Wolves

Matthew Bazarin - from the Carolina Thunderbirds

Jeff Eppright - from the Mississippi Sea Wolves

Egor (George) Borshchev - from the Danbury Hat Tricks

Tristan Petrie - from the Columbus River Dragons

Adam Vannelli - from the Columbus River Dragons

Michael Haskins - from the Mississippi Sea Wolves

Connor Woolley - from the Danbury Hat Tricks

Ian White - from the Binghamton Black Bears

The following are the selections for the Wytheville team:

Christian Pavlas - from the Columbus River Dragons

Justin Pringle - from the Carolina Thunderbirds

Cody Oakes - from the Motor City Rockers

Michael Falanga - from the Danbury Hat Tricks

Larry Yellowknee - from the Watertown Wolves

Trevor Finch - from the Mississippi Sea Wolves

Ian Wallace - from the Port Huron Prowlers

Kolton Maguire - from the Watertown Wolves

Dustin Henning - from the Port Huron Prowlers

Travis Ridgens - from the Motor City Rockers

Nick Papandrea - from the Motor City Rockers

Brandon Tootoosis - from the Watertown Wolves

